Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $141.53

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 1,977,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,962. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.