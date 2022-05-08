Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 701.83

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.33 ($9.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.11), for a total value of £242,700 ($303,185.51).

DRX stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 796.50 ($9.95). 615,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 759.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.16. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.57). The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

