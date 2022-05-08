Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$12.39

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.39.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,042,401.85.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

