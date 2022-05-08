Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 46.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 296.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. RealReal has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

