Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) PT at $200.00

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

