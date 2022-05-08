Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $29.88

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.51.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

