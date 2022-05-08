Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12,800.0%.

Shares of BEP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

