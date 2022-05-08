BSClaunch (BSL) Market Cap Tops $30,694.32

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $30,694.32 and approximately $883.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00183894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00500878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038896 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,982.01 or 1.99369855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

