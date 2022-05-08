Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 1,233 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 6,932,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $211.92.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

