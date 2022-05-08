Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 15,597 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 533,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,925. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.