Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 1,800,140 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,002,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.95% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 1,229,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,853. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.
