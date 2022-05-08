Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 203,298 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,319,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,136. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.