Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 4,894 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 6,222,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,933. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

