Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $1 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 320,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

