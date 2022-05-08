Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $215,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,934,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

