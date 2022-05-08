Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $228,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $91.61. 1,194,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.