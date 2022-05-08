Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $444,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 323,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,018. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

