Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $579,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,005. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

