Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $514,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 44,954,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,762,756. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

