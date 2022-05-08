Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $514,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 44,954,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,762,756. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.