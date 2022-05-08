Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 2,350,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,211. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

