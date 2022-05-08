Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.61. The company has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

