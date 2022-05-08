Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,414. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

