Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $2.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 693,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 527,001 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 530,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

