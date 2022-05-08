Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

