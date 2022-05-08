Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter.

EVA traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $77.28. 665,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,568. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.86 and a beta of 0.96. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

