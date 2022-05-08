Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,526,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,722. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

