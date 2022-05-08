Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 323,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 111,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.78. 1,933,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,871. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.34.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.