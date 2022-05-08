Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

COKE stock opened at $483.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.90 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

