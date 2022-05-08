Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.