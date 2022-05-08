Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

