Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,215,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

