Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $451,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period.

GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

