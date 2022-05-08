Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

