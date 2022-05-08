Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $96.85 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

