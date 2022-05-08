Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

SMG stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

