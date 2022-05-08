Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 565,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,710,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.85 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

