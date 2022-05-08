Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

BG opened at $115.23 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

