Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $99,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.