Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $99,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.