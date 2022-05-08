C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issues Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

CCCC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.43. 540,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $409.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

