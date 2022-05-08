C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.
Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 540,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The firm has a market cap of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.77. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.
In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
