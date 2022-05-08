Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,084.53 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,580.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,851.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cable One by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

