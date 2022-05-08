Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share.
NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,084.53 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,580.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,851.86.
Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.