Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Luminar Technologies makes up 1.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.