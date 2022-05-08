Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,596,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,155,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,900,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,542,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,082,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 389,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.