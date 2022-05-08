Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

MLM stock traded down $10.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.00. 587,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

