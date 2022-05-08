Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,152 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $203.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $554.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

