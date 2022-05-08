Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,002 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,475. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

