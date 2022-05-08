Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 546,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
CLBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
