Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 546,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

CLBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

