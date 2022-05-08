Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$183.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

