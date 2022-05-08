California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 68,165 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of United Parcel Service worth $560,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $72,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,563. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

