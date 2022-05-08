California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,349,689 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.55% of Cisco Systems worth $1,473,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

